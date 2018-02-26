The University of New Brunswick's Saint John campus president has a new vision for the school, while others are still reflecting on the last time administration presented a new direction for the educational institution.

In 2007, a report was released by the province, recommending the Saint John campus be made into a polytechnic institution.

Rick Miner, the report's co-commissioner and former vice-president of the satellite campus, feels that vision was never given a fair chance.

"There was a feeling they [students] had lost their university, which was unfortunate," said Miner, during a CBC interview from Toronto.

"They wouldn't have lost their university. They would have gotten a different type of university."

Public rejected the idea

The term polytechnic refers to a field of study, where students learn technical skills.

But many people in the province interpreted the proposal to mean the school would focus on traditional fields of vocational work and abandon more academic fields.

That year, there were protests with thousands of people filing into the streets.

'Is it a lost decade? I don't know. I think what we recommended for New Brunswick would have been in the best interest.' - Rick Miner, co-commissioner of the report

Miner said a stronger communications strategy at the launch might have helped push the idea forward.

"There was not really a good understanding of what a polytechnic institution was," he said. "But let's be honest, people were not really excited about change."

While some traditional vocations would've been offered at the proposed polytechnic institution, courses would have "run through the trades up to the Ph.D programs," Miner said.

The restructuring was designed to better service the workforce of New Brunswick.

Meanwhile, the polytechnic proposal was only one aspect of a larger plan.

The plan was aimed to integrate a higher-education system to allow students greater movement between college, university and a polytechnic institution.

New plan avoids word 'polytechnic'

The university's new plan, which was revealed two weeks ago in a letter to the board of governors, hopes to double the student population by expanding its graduate programs.

As the school heads into a new direction, Eddy Campbell, president of the University of New Brunswick, made it clear he’s staying away from the word “polytechnic”.

Eddy Campbell, president of UNB, made it clear he's staying away from the word "polytechnic."

Like Miner, he believes the word has been misinterpreted by the general public and sees more applied research as part of expansion plans.

On top of traditional forms of teaching and scholarship, he said both campuses contribute "research that is more relevant and more impactful on the problems of today."

"That's work, you could argue, is really improving our society today," Campbell said. "And I think we can do more of that."

A lost opportunity

While nothing in the president's recent letter to the board of governors is nearly as bold as merging the Saint John satellite and the community college next door, over the last decade Miner has seen universities move toward more hands-on research.

"It's what's happening in post-secondary all across the world," he said.

Ryerson Polytechnic University in Toronto has outperformed all other undergraduate universities in research income and peer-reviewed publications in the last decade.

While some traditional vocations would have been offered at the proposed polytechnic institution, courses would also “run through the trades up to the Ph.D programs,” report co-commissioner Rick Miner said. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Campbell also pointed out many of UNB's top programs involve applied research or work that could already be considered hands-on. This includes the Muriel McQueen Fergusson Centre in Fredericton, which allows students to work with police across the country.

"But I don't think anybody would suggest that's work you would find in a polytechnic," Campbell said.

'Going to come eventually'

Miner said there's 'irony' in how Saint John, alumni and faculty at the time turned up their noses at the idea of a polytechnic.

"Between the engineering programs, the healthcare programs, even their [physical education] programs, you had a core of applied learning," he said. "It was already accepted it just didn't have a polytechnic name."

Since New Brunswick never followed through on the report, Miner said the potential he saw was never realized.

"They would have had the one and only, integrated post-secondary system in Canada."

Following protests, postcards from students, continuous newspaper headlines and the premier sending the proposal to a group of industry experts, the 2007 report eventually died.

For Miner, there's not much to mourn.

"Is it a lost decade? I don't know," he said. "I think what we recommended for New Brunswick would have been in the best interest."

Regardless, the Toronto-based management consultant said it's inevitable institutions will increasingly be expected to provide some form of applied learning to their students.

"It's going to come eventually," he said. "It's how you label it, how you market it and how you communicate it."