New Brunswick Liberals continue to hold their lead over other political parties, getting support from nearly half the residents who took part in a poll carried out in November and released Thursday.

Premier Brian Gallant's Liberals won approval from a consistent 47 per cent of the people surveyed, a number that hasn't changed since August, according to polling company Corporate Research Associates Inc.

Meanwhile, 28 per cent of people called preferred the Progressive Conservatives, a drop of four percentage points since August.

Eleven per cent of people surveyed supported the NDP, down from 12 per cent.

The Green Party remained stable at nine per cent.

The only increase was in the percentage of people whose minds were not made up. Thirty-four per cent of people polled said they were undecided, compared with 30 per cent three months ago.

Six per cent of residents who were asked for their preference refused to share one, and four per cent said they didn't support any party or don't plan to vote.

The telephone poll of 800 adult New Brunswickers was done from Nov. 2 to Nov, 29.

Residents prefer Gallant

Brian Gallant is less popular than his party, the poll suggests. Support for Gallant dipped to 32 per cent from 36 per cent among poll participants.

PC Leader Blaine Higgs also fared worse, with only 18 per cent of people polled preferring him, compared with 20 per cent in August.

Green Party Leader David Coon was next at nine per cent, down from 11 in the previous poll.

Three per cent of those polled preferred Kris Austin of the People's Alliance, compared to two per cent last time.

Jennifer McKenzie, the new leader of the New Democratic Party, was preferred by eight per cent, up from seven.

Five per cent of New Brunswick residents preferred none of the leaders, up from three per cent, and 25 per cent had no opinion.

The overall results are accurate within plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, 95 times out of 100, the polling company said.