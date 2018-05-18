Province needs to do more to keep tuition affordable, opposition parties argue

Listen to the full CBC New Brunswick Political Panel podcast by downloading from the CBC Podcast page or subscribing to the podcast in iTunes.

The University of New Brunswick's recent proposal to hike tuition rates was the focus of this week's political panel.

While Post-Secondary Education Minister Roger Melanson says the decision is out of the province's hands, opposition party members argued that it's critical to keep tuition low in New Brunswick in order to attract and retain young people.

UNB's Board of Governors recently approved a new framework for tuition rates that comes with significant hikes for new students entering some faculties in 2019-2020.

The framework still needs to be ratified by the board when next year's budget is presented in the spring of 2019.

The largest proposed increases include a nearly 50 per cent hike for new law students, and a 22.4 per cent increase for students entering the nursing, business and engineering faculties.

Little province can do

Melanson acknowledged that the increases were significant but said it is the university's decision to raise tuition, not the province's.

He added that the province's memorandum of understanding with the university provides more stable funding in future years, and requires that university officials come before a legislative committee to justify their financial decisions.

However, PC MLA Brian Macdonald argued that as the university's largest funder, it's the province's responsibility to advocate on behalf of students for affordable tuition.

"They're the strongest voice at the table, and if they're going to fund universities the way they do, they need to make sure that the universities are affordable," he said.

Low tuition important for retaining youth

Amanda Wildeman, the Green Party candidate for Fredericton-York, said she came to New Brunswick to attend university, and ended up settling here.

As many young people do the same, she said it's crucial to keep tuition rates affordable.

"Every person that we bring in to study at a New Brunswick university, there's an increased chance that they will make New Brunswick their home. And if we're trying to attract and retain a workforce, that needs to be considered," she said.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie made similar arguments.

"If we do not fill in the younger generations, then we are going to be in a lot of trouble," she said.

"This move is clearly and fundamentally the wrong way to go in this province."

Tuition rates still competitive, UNB says

UNB's vice-president of academic George MacLean. (Submitted)

In an interview with Information Morning Fredericton earlier in the week, UNB's vice-president academic George MacLean said the decision to increase tuition was not made lightly and involved months of consultation.

The university is facing a deficit in its operating budget, even with the tuition rate increases factored in, after years of having its tuition rates and government grants frozen, he said.

"We really feel it's the best thing for the university, and we feel that what's put in place doesn't put too much of a burden on students," he said.

He added that UNB's tuition rates will still be much lower than other schools in the Maritimes and across the country.