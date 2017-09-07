Political Panel Sept. 7
Air Date: Sep 07, 2017 3:03 PM AT
The panel returns after summer break with new NDP leader Jennifer McKenzie making her debut. Healthcare is the topic of the week as the privatization of extramural nursing and changes to structure of the office of the chief medical officer of health come up.
