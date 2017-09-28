Political Panel Sept. 28
Air Date: Sep 28, 2017 3:52 PM AT
This week's political panel has parties discussing the public accounts released by the government today.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Mostly Cloudy
17°C
Saint John
Partly Cloudy
19°C
Moncton
Partly Cloudy
18°C
Bathurst
Mostly Cloudy
13°C
Oromocto
Partly Cloudy
16°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Concerns about road safety as population ages is 'ageism,' says seniors advocate
- Ruling Liberals probe cuts their PC predecessors didn't make in 2014
- Killer Gregory Despres to stay at Dorchester psychiatric centre another year
- Political Panel: Parties discuss lack of details in government spending reports
- Judge rules Friday on whether RCMP protected slain, wounded officers' safety
Must Watch
-
Video
Political Panel Sept. 21
48:15
The panel assembles to discuss marijuana legalization in the province. The Gallant government is pushing ahead toward next July's deadline but opposition voices wonder whether New Brunswick will be ready.
-
Video
How an unprecedented number of deaths put the endangered North Atlantic right whale's future in peril
2:57
Here's how the species came to be in such deep trouble.
-
Video
Becca Schofield on #BeccaToldMeTo day
1:29
Riverview teen Becca Schofield, who has terminal brain cancer, said it is the acts of kindness she sees every day that keep her going.
-
Audio
Spin Reduxit Sept.15: The "I love Saint John and did I mention I've been to Charlotte County?" Edition
23:47
Dan and Jacques look at the cabinet shuffle, including three Liberal departures and the premier's new role in Saint John, as well as the latest CRA polling and the potential demise of the Energy East pipeline.
Top News Headlines
- Syrian photographer hopes exposé of 'slaughter' will help build case against Assad regime
- Pot legalization plan on agenda for Trudeau's meeting with premiers next week
- Challenges hamper relief efforts in Puerto Rico, even with shipping restrictions lifted
- Are we really headed to the moon?
- Liberals bash Boeing but still haven't ruled out Super Hornet purchase
Most Viewed
- Campbellton parent warns of harmful 'eraser challenge'
- Missing Fredericton teen's mother 'out of her mind' with worry
- Tracadie man's beer case before Supreme Court overflows with potential interveners
- Why did the chicken cross the road? 'He's got a Tim Hortons addiction'
- 2 violent offenders admit punching, kicking Dennis Oland in prison
- Record-setting temperatures will feel like 40 Tuesday
- STU community mourns loss of prof who died after moose collision
- How not to spoil a moose on record-hot opening day
- Sussex couple discover pieces of history in schoolhouse attic
- Fredericton school reverses decision, allows dead student's picture in yearbook
- McDonald's owes apology to child who saved up change, says fellow customer
- Police seek help locating missing Fredericton teen
Don't Miss
-
FIFTH ESTATE
Syrian photographer hopes exposé of 'slaughter' will help build case against Assad regime
-
New
Pot legalization plan on agenda for Trudeau's meeting with premiers next week
-
Challenges hamper relief efforts in Puerto Rico, even with shipping restrictions lifted
-
Space
Are we really headed to the moon?
-
Liberals to consider U.S. Super Hornet offer, despite battle with Boeing
-
New
Equifax to offer free locking of credit files for life — unless you're Canadian
-
Liberals unveil Canadian cultural policy revamp, with help from Netflix
-
At U.S. air base south of Seoul, training missions take on new urgency after Trump's UN threats
-
Canada's border agency to start tracking the number of cellphone searches
-
Universal pharmacare would save Canadians $4.2B a year, Parliamentary Budget Officer says
-
Gas plant prosecution stumbles as judge rejects expert witness in trial of 2 McGuinty advisers
-
Canada vs. Boeing: How the fight with aerospace giant began, on Pennsylvania Ave
-
CELEBRITY
Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus announces she has breast cancer
-
New
'Human rights nightmare' in Myanmar could spread, UN chief warns
-
After 200 years without land title, Nova Scotia black communities offered hope