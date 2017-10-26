The cbc.ca login and signup tools may be temporarily unavailable for some people due to maintenance. We're sorry for the inconvenience.

Political Panel: Oct. 26 Edition

Air Date: Oct 26, 2017 3:25 PM AT

Political Panel: Oct. 26 Edition54:38

This week's Political Panel discusses what would have happened if premiere Brian Gallant called an early election.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Fredericton

Light Rain

19°C

Saint John

Light Rainshower

18°C

Moncton

Light Rain

20°C

Bathurst

Mostly Cloudy

20°C

Oromocto

Light Rainshower

18°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Don't Miss