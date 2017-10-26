Political Panel: Oct. 26 Edition
Air Date: Oct 26, 2017 3:25 PM AT
This week's Political Panel discusses what would have happened if premiere Brian Gallant called an early election.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Light Rain
19°C
Saint John
Light Rainshower
18°C
Moncton
Light Rain
20°C
Bathurst
Mostly Cloudy
20°C
Oromocto
Light Rainshower
18°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- 'I will never not speak out again': Cindy McCormick killed in murder-suicide, says friend
- Kingston Peninsula hamlet on alert after thieves caught on tape
- Irving Oil ordered to pay $4M for offences related to Lac Mégantic disaster
- Political Panel: Oct. 26 Edition
- If province wants immigrants, it has to take big steps, advocate says
Must Watch
-
Video
'Go back home': Moncton student witnesses classmates bullying Syrian boys
1:21
The student was told by a Syrian boy this was not the first time something like that happened.
-
Video
Shane Fowler tended bar for Gord Downie 10 years ago
1:59
Bartenders like to picture themselves pouring drinks for icons who wander in. And that's exactly what happened to Shane Fowler. Gord Downie walked into his bar.
-
Video
Inside the first phases of work at the derelict Colonial Inn
1:32
Major renovations are underway at a Saint John motel best-known in recent years for robberies, health code violations, outlaw motorcycle club meetings and other shady activities.
-
PODCAST
Spin Reduxit: Analyzing TransCanada's decision to halt Energy East
Hosts Daniel McHardie and Jacques Poitras discuss the failed pipeline project and political fallout
Top News Headlines
- After 60 years, Ottawa compensates daughter of CIA brainwashing experiments victim
- Bill Morneau promises share profits to charity, as watchdog considers investigation
- New screening measures kick in for travellers on all flights bound for U.S.
- Canada's housing market 'highly vulnerable,' CMHC warns
- Small plane crashes west of Calgary, killing 2 men
Most Viewed
- Well-known Saint John dentist, partner found dead after travelling to Alberta
- Woman's body discovered in woods in Moncton
- The biting, stinking Asian ladybeetle invades homes across the province
- New Brunswick man captures pictures of rarely seen animal
- Victim in Lake Louise hotel homicide still unidentified, say RCMP
- Shediac jail inmates to be moved after fire
- 16th North Atlantic right whale found dead off Cape Cod
- Fatal helicopter crash in N.B. caused by low altitude, speed, says board
- Wildfire burns out of control near Lakeville Corner, unreachable by trucks
- Where the pot shops will go across New Brunswick
- NB Liquor to sell recreational cannabis in stand-alone pot stores
- Woman dead after crash with garbage truck in Rothesay
Don't Miss
-
New
Federal government quietly compensates daughter of brainwashing experiments victim
-
Updated
Bill Morneau promises share profits to charity, as watchdog considers investigation
-
New screening measures kick in for travellers on all flights bound for U.S.
-
Canada's housing market 'highly vulnerable,' CMHC warns
-
Small plane crashes west of Calgary, killing 2 men
-
Updated
Friend cries after watching video of Mark Smich rap about killing, burning body
-
Analysis
Sunny ways with an edge: Turkey's Meral Aksener prepares to take on Erdogan
-
New
Shortage of procurement staff identified as top threat to Liberals' defence plan
-
Updated
'False alarm' after reports of possible hostage situation in downtown Toronto ends without incident
-
'Lot of things that have to come together' before next rate hike, Stephen Poloz says
-
Waiting to die
Winnipeg man says faith-based hospital delayed access to assisted death
-
Giant Amazon distribution centre near Calgary to create 750 jobs
-
Freedom Mobile network will soon work with iPhones, other LTE devices, Shaw confirms
-
Analysis
Bank of Canada's Poloz might be spooked by an unnatural economy: Don Pittis
-
Assad should have 'no role' in Syria's future, Rex Tillerson says