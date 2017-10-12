Political Panel Oct. 12

Air Date: Oct 12, 2017 2:33 PM AT

Political Panel Oct. 1251:12

Political parties discuss the government's job creation plan during this week's Political Panel.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Fredericton

Sunny

13°C

Saint John

Sunny

12°C

Moncton

Mainly Sunny

9°C

Bathurst

Mainly Sunny

11°C

Oromocto

Sunny

12°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Don't Miss