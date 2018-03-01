Ferries were the hot topic on this week's political panel.

The discussion came after the government announced New Brunswick's newest ferry would be headed to Belleisle Bay.

The focus, however, quickly shifted to ferry service between Lower Jemseg and Gagetown, which the Liberal government cancelled in 2016, forcing residents, tourists and customers of local businesses to take a much longer route to the other side of the St. John River.

While the move was, and is still, a bone of contention in the area, Transportation Minister Bill Fraser said that during a call with now Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs during the PC leadership race, Higgs agreed with the government's decision.

"He said, 'Well it sounds like, you know, government can't be all things to all people,'" Fraser said.

"He said to me, 'You made the right decision.'"

Higgs was not on the panel to confirm his support for shutting down the ferry, but Progressive Conservative Ross Wetmore, whose riding includes Gagetown, said he believes Fraser's account of the conversation.

While refusing to commit to bringing back the ferry, Wetmore seemed to leave the door open to that eventuality.

"With the change in government and with good business plans and negotiations we believe that we can establish ferry service again."

Political Panel March 1 Edition40:21

Green Party Leader David Coon questioned why the government closed the Gagetown ferry but still keeps the seasonal ferry to Kennebecasis Island running.

"We have a ferry going to an island with cottages on it, and a ferry that was seen as essential by the communities of Gagetown and those around was removed," said Coon.

Fraser said the Gagetown ferry had the lowest ridership of any ferry except the Kennebecasis Island ferry, but there are alternate routes to get to Gagetown and not to Kennebecasis Island.

Coon questioned this, noting the province doesn't offer ferries to every island

"There are other islands with summer properties on them that the province doesn't provide ferries to," said Coon, pointing to Wood Island off the coast of Grand Manan Island.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie called the government's plan for ferries "haphazard."

"There's no clear plan, there's no clear objectives, there's no clear priorities," said McKenzie.

People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin said part of the issue is the government's spending priorities.

"[Fraser] talked about $5 million in upgrading the ferry to get it seaworthy … [which is] a significant chunk of change," said Austin.

"But at the same time they have no problem allocating $140 million plus to build a brand new four-lane highway between Bouctouche and Shediac, they don't mind putting $50 million into a museum in Saint John."

You can view the entire Political Panel in the video player above, or download the panel as a podcast here.