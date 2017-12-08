While Trade Minister Roger Melanson said the results of November's labour force review were nothing out of the ordinary, members of the opposition argue it's time to look at the underlying factors causing New Brunswick's workforce to shrink.

According to Statistics Canada's latest numbers, the province lost 2,700 jobs last months.

In addition, 1,100 people left the province's workforce, while the rest of the country created eight times as many jobs.

Trade Minister Roger Melanson said there are many factors that could have caused the decline.

"We have an aging workforce, some people retire," he said.

"It's not abnormal but we still have to pay attention to it and we still have to keep working really hard to see more investment, more growth and more jobs being created."

Monthly numbers 'not that helpful'

Green Party Leader David Coon argued that Statistics Canada's month-to-month job numbers are "not that helpful" in determining what's really going on in the job market.

"If we look at the same report last year, there's been improvement over last year," he said.

He added that there are actually sectors in New Brunswick where there are labour shortages.

"So we need to kind of drill down and figure what's going on with the job sector," he said.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie said she agreed that the monthly numbers are not that insightful, but that the province should be looking at underlying trends, such as outmigration from the province.

"I think we need to look at why that is, why are people leaving to go elsewhere to find work," she said.

She added that her party believes the province's labour laws should be changed so that employers have to pay better wages, give employees benefits, and "can't just give people contract after contract."

Shrinking workforce of concern

Progressive Conservative MLA Bruce Fitch said he thought it was very worrying to see that the workforce is shrinking.

He said it's almost more worrying than the job losses because more people in the workforce means there are more people to spend money and contribute to the economy.

"Overall, when you look at the economy, you've seen that erosion in the number of jobs, the erosion in the work force, and that can't continue," he said.

Kris Austin, leader of the People's Alliance, said his party's position is that the Liberal government needs to stop giving incentives to private corporations to create jobs.

"There's no benchmark, there's no analysis to say how many of those jobs actually came to fruition, how many lasted, and how many were truly new jobs that weren't poached from the guy across the road," he said.