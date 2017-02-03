Political Panel Feb. 2
Air Date: Feb 03, 2017 12:18 PM AT
The panel takes a cue from Premier Brian Gallant's Jan. 26 State of the Province address to discuss exactly that
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Partly Cloudy
-7°C
Saint John
Partly Cloudy
-6°C
Moncton
Drifting Snow
-9°C
Bathurst
Partly Cloudy
-13°C
Oromocto
Mostly Cloudy
-7°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
Must Watch
-
Video
Political Panel Feb. 2
50:42
The panel takes a cue from Premier Brian Gallant's Jan. 26 State of the Province address to discuss exactly that
-
Video
Nearing 80 Jim Olive is still rocking the slopes
1:46
A lot has changed at Poley Mountain over the decades, except for Jim Olive who has remained a constant fixture on its ski runs.
-
Video
Deer bolt after getting trapped inside Grand Falls gas bar
0:21
Watch as three deer are filmed leaving a gas station in Grand Falls, N.B.
-
Video
Driving through Pigeon Hill
1:37
A drive through Pigeon Hill showing power lines down along the road.
Top News Headlines
- Liberal fears of proportional representation and a referendum killed Trudeau's reform promise
- 'Here to share the pain': Thousands join families of mosque attack victims at Quebec City funeral
- U.S. slaps fresh sanctions on Iran over missile test
- 'If you take enough of it, it can kill you': Green tea extract linked to liver damage
- WestJet plane turns back after smoke in cockpit 2nd day in a row
Most Viewed
- Wall of manure created just to make neighbours miserable, Moncton judge finds
- A province that's a Jeopardy! category: What is New Brunswick?
- 3 deer tear up gas bar store before clerk shows them door
- Man dies in fall from 4th storey of Fredericton hotel under construction
- Canadian troops coming to N.B.'s aid: Premier Gallant
- New Brunswick ban on generator plug-in puzzles product manufacturer
- 'We're not getting very nice comments': Frustrations mount in Kent County
- Man who died in fall at Fredericton construction site identified as foreman
- NB Power struggling to restore damaged grid 6 days after ice storm
- Brian Gallant sees 'a few days' without power for some in N.B. as storm cleanup continues
- 'Definitely unfair': Smokers unhappy with boost to N.B. tobacco tax
- Schnitzel Haus restaurant says auf wiedersehen after nearly 30 years
Don't Miss
-
Liberal fears of proportional representation and a referendum killed Trudeau's reform promise
-
Live
Thousands join families of mosque attack victims at Quebec City funeral
-
U.S. slaps fresh sanctions on Iran over missile test
-
MARKETPLACE
'Hope in a bottle': Why diet supplements billed as natural may not always be safe
-
Updated
WestJet plane turns back after smoke in cockpit 2nd day in a row
-
After mosque attack, calls to clean up Quebec City's radio waves
-
Hudson's Bay Co. reported to be in bid for Macy's
-
Some Nexus cards revoked on both sides of border following U.S. executive order
-
Opinion
Revenge of the comment section: So much for electoral reform
-
Trump boycotts leave companies caught in the crossfire
-
'Completely destroyed' but singing 'a worship song': Bobsled-track crash survivors stand strong in faith
-
What will Trump want from Canada on NAFTA? A U.S. document may offer clues
-
Machete-wielding man shot outside Louvre Museum in Paris
-
'Go kill yourself': Social media messages encourage Indigenous youth to commit suicide
-
Analysis
Trump's tense calls with U.S. allies serves up 'full plate' for Rex Tillerson