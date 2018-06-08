Health minister defends changes to public health office as criticism mounts

Listen to the full CBC New Brunswick Political Panel podcast by downloading from the CBC Podcast page or subscribing to the podcast in iTunes.

New Brunswick Health Minister Benoît Bourque says the changes his government has made to the office of the chief medical officer of health are meant to make the office more efficient.

The topic was the focus of this week's Political Panel, after a group of Fredericton-area doctors went public about their concerns regarding the changes earlier in the week.

The Capital Region Senior and Retired Physician Group says the changes "should be of great concern to the citizens of this province."

"The fragmentation and dispersal of the public health staff to other departments has created a risk to the effectiveness of the public health team," said group spokesman Dr. Ian MacDonald.

The group has also raised concerns over a requirement that the office of the chief medical officer of health now has to give the health minister 30 days' notice before publicly releasing reports and recommendations.

Bourque told the panel that the changes, which were announced by his predecessor Victor Boudreau, allow public health officials to better collaborate with other departments.

He also said that the 30-day notice requirement is to allow the government to prepare a response, but does not prohibit the office of the chief medical officer of health from releasing its reports.

"So in this particular case, the minister is only informed, and that's it," he said.

"There is no intervention, there is no influencing."

But opposition party members weren't buying it.

Brian McDonald, the Progressive Conservative health critic, argued that the changes the Gallant government have made have greatly diminished the office's ability to function properly.

"The minister would like to have us believe that that is somehow strengthening and making the office more robust, but that is clearly a ridiculous argument. You can't make something more robust if you have splintered it and ripped out the guts of it," he said.

Green Party Leader David Coon said he thinks the premier's office simply doesn't want health concerns "interfering with his agenda."

"That is appalling," he said.

People's Alliance Party Leader Kris Austin added that the changes amount to an attack on an office that is meant to benefit the people of New Brunswick.