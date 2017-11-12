A not-so-well-known event in New Brunswick's Second World War history is being honoured with a new monument in Elgin.

The monument, which was unveiled earlier this month, commemorates the deaths of two Polish pilots who were training in New Brunswick during the war.

On May 7, 1943, 26 aircraft took off on a training exercise from the air force base in what was then known as Chatham, now Miramichi.

Unexpected fog rolled in which caused four planes to crash.

One plane crashed near Collier Mountain, which is southeast of Elgin. It carried two RCAF pilots, Sgt. J.P.E. Herbert and Flight sergeant W.F. Roy, and two Polish Air Force pilots, Major Andrzej Markiewicz and Lieutenant Mieczyslaw Glód.

"The two Canadians were injured, but unfortunately, the two Poles died in the crash," said Hon. Col. Jeff Martin, one of the people behind the creation of the monument.

"They've never been commemorated in any way ... so we decided to put a new monument alongside the existing one at the Elgin cenotaph."

Personal connections

The monument is personal for Martin. The plane crashed near the farm owned by his grandfather, who was one of the first people on the scene.

Martin discovered the connection while looking through his grandfather's attic 30 years ago. He found a Christmas card from a New Zealander, who had written about the "crash crew."

"For the longest time, I thought that this New Zealand gentleman had been on the plane," said Martin.

"But he was, in fact, out of Moncton, part of the British-Commonwealth Training Plan and they were there to clean up the wreckage of the aircraft and they actually stayed at my grandfather's house for a week and a half."

Another one of the men behind the monument, retired Master Warrant Officer Loris Geldart, has an even deeper connection to the crash.

"Geldart actually was at the crash site. But he was only seven years old at the time," said Martin.

Polish military 'very, very happy'

Martin had been in contact with the Polish consulate in Halifax for a year-and-a-half in order to prepare both the monument and the unveiling ceremony.

Representatives from both the Polish military and the consulate attended the ceremony.

"They were very, very happy that their countrymen were honoured in such prominent fashion at a little country village," said Martin.

He said the province has an extensive military history, pre-dating Confederation and lasting until today. He said monuments like this help tell lesser-known, but still important, stories.

"I think things like this should be done," said Martin.

"I think there were a lot of people in the village of Elgin ... that didn't realize this event had happened."