Man, woman charged with attempted murder in Fredericton

Two people have been charged with attempted murder after what police called an "extremely violent robbery" in Fredericton over the weekend.

At around 4 a.m. on Saturday, police went to a residence on the south side of the city, where they found a woman in need of medical help.

After they determined she'd been the victim of a robbery, their investigation took them to another south side residence, where they executed a search warrant, a news release said.

Police described the second residence as "a fortified location." When they entered with a search warrant, they arrested a man and a woman and seized "offence-related property" and narcotics.

It was the second search warrant executed at that location this month, the release said.

The first two suspects were to appear in court Monday morning on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery, overcoming resistance, unlawful confinement, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The second woman is to appear at a later date.

The victim has been released from hospital. Police said she and her alleged attackers knew each other.

Teams from primary response, neighbourhood action, emergency response, forensic identification and major crime took part in the investigation.