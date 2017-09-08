One man has been hospitalised with moderate injuries following an assault in Fredericton early Friday morning.

Fredericton police are calling the incident a "random attack."

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on the city's south side.

The victim is being treated at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital.

The injuries are non-life threatening, police said in a media release.

Members of the patrol response team, major crime team, K-9 team and forensic identification unit responded.

No arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.