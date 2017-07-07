The New Brunswick Police Commission has been asked to investigate a complaint made against the Fredericton Police Force by a driver who wanted to deal with a French-speaking officer.

Wayne Knorr, the city's communication manager, says the complaint was made June 11 after the driver was pulled over by a Fredericton police officer.

Knorr said the driver asked to be served in French, but the officer didn't speak French. Another officer was called to the scene but the driver said that officer's ability to speak french was inadequate.

In a statement, City of Fredericton CEO Chris MacPherson said he asked the police commission to look into the complaint against the force and Chief Leanne Fitch.

The complaint will be investigated as a service complaint and a conduct complaint under two sections of the New Brunswick Police Act, he said in a statement.

"The Fredericton Police Force and the City of Fredericton strive to comply fully with the obligation to actively offer service to the client in the language of their choice under the Official Languages Act of New Brunswick," the statement said.

The city said it will continue to improve basic communication training in French for police officers already working for the force.

The city has also said that when selecting future recruits, a "preference" for a basic qualification in French will be added to the criteria.