Fredericton police arrested a man for domestic violence shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday on Prospect Street.

Police said they were alerted to the alleged violence Tuesday night in a call from an uninvolved third party.

Police officers, along with the service dog, searched for the man but couldn't find him until he went back to the Prospect Street area in the early morning.

He was arrested after a short foot chase.

The man now faces a number of charges, including assault with a weapon, assault, mischief, theft, breach of an undertaking, breach of probation and escape from lawful custody, said Sgt. Scott Mackenzie.

The man was taken into custody until a court appearance, police said.