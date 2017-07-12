It was a busy night for Fredericton police, who responded to 39 calls overnight Tuesday, including five domestic assaults, a serious car crash on the Woodstock Road, and a report of gunshots in Devon.

Sgt. Ross Chandler said a normally steady night for the Fredericton Police Force would be about 20 to 30 calls.

"Last night, there was an above average number of calls and many of them took a lot of time and resources to deal with," he said.

One of those calls was around 11 p.m., after a man in the Nashwaaksis area was assaulted with a weapon and was bleeding.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a serious wound to his head, Chandler said.

The suspected attacker had fled, but police found him about a block from the scene, lying in the front yard of someone's home and bleeding profusely.

Chandler said it was determined the cuts on his body were self-inflicted. The man was arrested after being released from hospital.

Police said the assault "was not random," and the suspect is expected to appear in court.

Car crash on Woodstock Road

Just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on the Woodstock Road near the Hartt Island campground. All three people in the vehicle were transported to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital by ambulance.

The Jaws of Life were needed to get a male passenger out the vehicle.

When the forensic team was going over the crash scene, police had to prevent traffic from driving through.

But a driver went around one of the police cars, and once the officer on duty got the driver's attention, she stopped and was believed to have been drinking.

"She was read a breath demand," Chandler said. "However refused to provide a sample of her breath."

The woman is expected to appear in court.

Police also responded to five domestic disputes and a report of the sound of gunshots that turned out to be someone smashing a window. They also received calls related to suspicious people, intoxicated people and burglar alarms.