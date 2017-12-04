A pizza restaurant on Fredericton's north side was broken into early on Monday morning and police say the suspect or suspects are still at large.

The break-in happened just before 4 a.m. at Pizza Twice, located at 247 Canada St.

Fredericton police Sgt. Scott MacKenzie said officers saw an exterior window had been pushed in when they arrived at the restaurant.

"There was a window that had been boarded up and then they pushed in the [window] and the alarm went off," he said.

He said police still don't know what was taken inside the local restaurant and the suspect or suspects are still at large.

The department's forensic unit and canine unit were also on scene, he said.

Police are still investigating.