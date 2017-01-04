Today's warm temperatures may have kept people off the ski hills, but the team at Poley Mountain is looking forward to the weekend to finish the holiday season on an upward slope.

Bill Anderson, general manager of the ski hill in Sussex, said the wind was the biggest thing keeping the hill closed today.

"It's supposed to go down tonight, we'll have our [snow-making] machines on the hill tonight," he said.

"So, we're looking forward to a good weekend … we're looking forward to finishing off Christmas break."

Anderson said this morning's lull didn't hurt the season as bad weather is to be expected and the Poley Mountain team is well-prepared to be back open tomorrow.

Bill Anderson, the manager of the Poley Mountain ski hill, said the last few days have been tremendous for activity on the slopes. (CBC)

"Well, this is New Brunswick , and you know, the old saying is, 'You don't like the weather today, but wait 'til tomorrow, it will change,' and I guess the same thought is in the ski business."

Anderson said yesterday was Poley Mountain's 18th day of being open for business for the 2016-17 season, putting the season about two weeks ahead of last year's.

Anderson said they are having great success with the hill new lodge as well. The Poley Mountain team suffered a setback when the former lodge burned down in December 2014, causing millions of dollars in damage and forcing Anderson to scramble to keep the business alive.

Poley Mountain's former lodge burned down in Dec. 2014. (Twitter)

"The new lodge is just amazing," he said.

"We've had a tremendous crowd and lots of space and lots of room and just the atmosphere alone is a great place for families to come in and enjoy themselves after skiing or during skiing. It's just a great atmosphere."

Regular updates on hill and weather conditions as well as activities happening at Poley Mountain are posted daily on the ski hill's website.

He said the hill's camps are also still on this week before the kids head back to school and there will be "good entertainment in our restaurant and lounge here the next couple of days, so we're looking to finish out the Christmas break on a high note."

Listen below to hear more of what Anderson had to say about what's happening at Poley Mountain.