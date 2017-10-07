Folks in Waterford say that Dutch Valley, the maple and birch-lined hills below Poley Mountain near Sussex, offer some of the prettiest fall colours you'll see anywhere in New Brunswick.

This weekend, visitors will have a chance to check out some of those views during Poley's annual Fall Fest.

Nice weather is in the forecast, and lots of food an entertainment are on tap at Poley this weekend. (Submitted by Candace Jeffery)

The annual festival will feature an antique car show, pumpkin carving contest, wagon rides, an open house at the Poley Mountain Racing Club's new clubhouse — plus the ever-popular chance to ride up the mountain on the chairlift and get a bird's-eye view of the leaves.

"Right now the leaves aren't in full colour, but they are gradually starting to change colour, and it's beautiful," said Poley Mountain general manager Bill Anderson.

Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for kids five and under and free for season pass holders.

Wagon rides for the kids? They've got those. (Submitted by Candace Jeffrey)

After taking the chairlift to the top of the hill, visitors can strolls down the groomed trails. ATV rides will also be available.

With sunshine and temperatures in the high teens in Saturday's forecast, the festival is shaping up to be a good one.

"It looks like we're going to get a really, really nice day," Anderson said.

Poley's annual Fall Fest is Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.