Evan Polchies and Joe-Anna Hachey, 23, were arrested on Sunday in connection with a fatal Lincoln shooting. (RCMP)

A man and woman accused of murder in the death of Bobby Martin Jr. violated a court order and talked about the case when they were incarcerated, a Fredericton courtroom heard Thursday.

Joe-Anna Hachey, 23, testifying at the murder trial of her friend Evan Polchies, 31, also said the victim had sexually assaulted her.

Both Hachey and Polchies were charged with second-degree murder after Martin, 34, was shot twice at a mobile home outside Fredericton last Jan. 26.

Polchies is on trial in Fredericton this week, and Hachey has been a key witness against him.

She was arrested with Polchies near Woodstock three days after Martin's death and after she posted on Facebook that she'd shot Martin herself.

EVan Polchies, 31, arrives at Fredericton provincial court on Tuesday. (Catherine Harrop/CBC News)

In court this week, she said the Facebook post was just an attempt to protect Polchies because he had a criminal record. He was the one who shot Martin, Hachey testified.

Phone call from prison

Under cross-examination Thursday, Hachey admitted that with the help of a third party, she and Polchies were able to speak on the telephone about the case on July 31, 2017.

Hachey was in jail in Miramichi and Polchies was in jail in Shediac when they spoke, and their call was recorded.

During the call, which was played for the jury, Polchies expresses frustration that Hachey didn't tell her lawyer she'd seen Martin come at him with a knife.

"If you've seen him come at me, you need to put that down on paper," Polchies says on the call.

Polchies also tells Hachey he could be "going down for life" for murder.

Hachey won't get much of anything, he says, while he will "go down for a long time."

Past history with victim

Defence lawyer TJ Burke asked Hachey if she had any prior violent encounters with Martin.

Hachey answered that Martin had raped her, but she didn't go to police because she was afraid.

Burke suggested Hachey had an "axe to grind" with Martin because of their history.

Didn't see shooting

Martin was shot in his right thigh and groin and died hours later in hospital.

On Wednesday, Hachey testified she was in a back room of the mobile home when she heard the gunshots and heard Martin yell he had been shot in the groin.

Her own trial is set for April, and under questioning in court this week, said she was not promised anything for her testimony.