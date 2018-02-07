Three new charges have been laid against Evan Polchies of Kingsclear, who is already facing a second murder trial in the death of Bobby Martin Jr.

The new charges all relate to contact Polchies allegedly had with Joe-Anna Hachey, 23, of Fredericton, who is also charged with second-degree murder in Martin's death and is scheduled to go on trial in April.

Polchies, 31, was charged in Burton provincial court Wednesday with failing to comply with a condition of undertaking or recognizance, obstructing justice, and intimidation of a justice system participant.

The police information alleges Polchies "did without lawful authority intend to provoke a state of fear in Jo-Anna Hachey and to impede the administration of criminal justice by repeatedly communicating directly and indirectly."

Polchies, who is in custody, was not in the courtroom to face the charges and no plea was entered.

He was charged with second-degree murder after Martin Jr. died of gunshot wounds in January 2017. Polchies is alleged to have shot Martin at a mini home in Lincoln, outside Fredericton.

His first trial on the murder charge resulted in a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a verdict after more than four days of deliberation.

A second trial is to be held Sept. 10.

During the first trial, it came to light that Polchies and Hachey communicated about the case while the two were both in custody awaiting trial.

Polchies will be in court March 13 to answer the charges relating to Hachey.