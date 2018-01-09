The second-degree murder trial of a Kingsclear man began Tuesday with the Crown describing how victim Bobby Martin Jr. was lured to a trailer outside Fredericton as part of a robbery plan.

Wearing a dark grey suit jacket and black-rimmed glasses and sporting a goatee, Evan James Polchies, 31, sat in the prisoner's box, accused of firing the fatal gunshot wounds on Jan. 26, 2017.

That day at about 5 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the Tamarack Park area of Lincoln before later finding a bleeding Bobby Martin at the Knights Inn on Lincoln Road in Fredericton.

The 34-year-old shooting victim, also known as Robert John Smith, died later in hospital.

Polchies and Joe-Anna Hachey of Fredericton were arrested Jan. 29, 2017, near Woodstock.

The Crown's case

Evan Polchies and Joe-Anna Hachey were arrested Jan. 29, 2017, after the fatal shooting of Bobby Martin Jr. (RCMP)

Crown prosecutor Darlene Blunston told the jury that Polchies and Hachey were in a friend's trailer, drinking and using drugs, when they decided to call "a drug dealer to rip him off."

Blunston said they persuaded Martin to bring them cocaine, and Hachey got Martin to come to the door of the trailer.

Blunston said the Crown will prove Polchies shot Martin "not once, but twice" with a semi-automatic rifle.

A rifle was submitted as evidence in the Evan Polchies trial. (Catherine Harrop/CBC News)

She said the Crown will call Hachey to testify she went into another room of the trailer, heard Martin say, "Really? Really, man?" and then heard two gunshots.

Hachey is expected to testify Wednesday.

Blunston said Martin stumbled out, yelling he was shot. His girlfriend, who was waiting for him, drove him to the Knights Inn, where she pounded on doors to get someone to call 911, the Crown said.

Blunston said that after a panicked phone call to a friend, Hachey cleaned up the blood from the scene of the shooting.

She and Polchies then took a vehicle and drove to his parents' home before ditching the vehicle and heading to a friend's trailer outside Woodstock to "hide out," she said.

The Crown said Hachey was afraid of Polchies, which is the reason she went on social media and said she killed Martin in self-defence.

Martin died of gunshots to his groin and right thigh.

Evidence

Bullets were submitted as evidence in the jury trial that began Tuesday. (Catherine Harrop/CBC News)

For its first witness, the Crown called RCMP Const. Mark Blakely of the major crime unit and the lead investigator on the case.

Exhibits collected from 7 Roy St. in Fredericton were entered into evidence: blood samples, a belt with a knife attached in a sheath, black gloves, blood-tipped bullets and a swab of red stain inside the door.

Other exhibits included a knife sheath found on the passenger side of the vehicle Martin was in, a Tapco bolt action rifle that was seized last March 17, a bag of ammunition and a large western-style hunting knife recovered from a Kingsclear home.

Blunston and Brian Munn are representing the Crown, and TJ Burke and Emily Cochrane are the defence lawyers. Judge Judy Clendenning is the presiding judge.