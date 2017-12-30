What better way to mark a fresh start in 2018 than plunging into the ocean?

Polar dips are a New Year's Day tradition for thousands of Maritimers — and once you overcome the initial apprehension, it feels amazing, according to Sara Wilson.

She and her husband, Craig Wilson, have participated in the New Year's polar dip at Mispec Beach in Saint John for six years.

"The first time, "I was like, 'I'm going to die, this is not a good idea,'" said Wilson. "Basically, we got there and before I could say no, I just did it."

Sara Wilson stands on the beach at Mispec in east Saint John before the annual polar Dip. Wilson and her husband, Craig, have polar dips down to a science. (Submitted by Sara Wilson)

People with health conditions might want to think twice before participating. A little planning can make the dip less excruciating — but only to a point.

"The first year, the tide was really far out," she said. "You had to run quite a distance to get in the water, and to get any kind of depth in the water you had to run quite far. That was challenging."

But "you're totally numb, exhilarated, your blood is rushing," Wilson said. "You feel really alive and really fresh. It's a great way to start the year."

Bonus: as Wilson said, "It's a really good cure for a hangover. You just forget about everything else and you feel good all day."

For those looking to take the plunge, here are six must-haves for polar dip day.

1. A plan

Can you pick a random beach and do your own, indie polar dip? Absolutely. But joining one of the many large, organized events gives you the full experience. Options in New Brunswick include Mispec Beach, where hundreds converge at noon sharp for the annual, free event. At Nature Spa Chance Harbour, a $69 ticket (with proceeds to charity) gets you access to the wood-fired sauna, hot pool, live music, and food before the ocean plunge at 11:10 a.m.

The deluxe polar dip experience at Spa Chance Harbour, N.B., includes a full day of access to the wood-fired sauna, hot pool (pictured), plus food and music. (Deborah Irvine Anderson/CBC)

In Charlo, local resident Sally Freeze is organizing a small polar dip on Charlo Beach at noon. In P.E.I., the annual Charlottetown swim takes place 10:30 a.m. at the foot of Pownal Street, and in Nova Scotia, 15 kilometres south of downtown Halifax, the 24th annual Herring Cove Polar Bear Dip gets underway at noon at Government Wharf. Dozens of smaller events are also planned across the region.

2. A packed bag

Scrambling around in the morning makes you more likely to chicken out. To keep up the momentum on New Year's Day, take a few minutes the evening before to throw together your trunks or swimsuit (which you absolutely want to don before leaving home), pyjamas, a hoodie, hat, mitts, thick housecoat, and flip-flops.

"The beach is cold on your feet," Wilson said. No time wasted packing your bag also means you can show up early at the beach and get a good parking space.

Sara and Craig Wilson prepare to dip. (Submitted by Sara Wilson)

3. A tarp

There are few worse feelings than emerging, dripping, from the ocean in sub-zero weather and then attempting to wrestle on your sandy clothes.

"We bring a tarp to put our stuff on," Wilson said. "Once you get out of the water, the big thing you want is to get into your clothes as quickly as possible." A tarp both keeps things clean, and makes your spot easier to find in the mayhem.

4. Some milk crates

In Wilson's group, "everyone has their own Tupperware or milk crate to put their clothes in," she said. The containers both hold the tarp down if the beach gets windy and allow dippers to stash their clothes in the logical order of "what you're going to want to put on first," Wilson said.

A milk crate sits at the scene of a polar dip. Bringing one of these, or a large Tupperware container, helps you easily find your stuff. (Submitted by Martin Gray)

Sorry, shy folks: it's best to trip off your wet bathing suit right there on the beach. You can cover up with the robe. Anyway, you'll likely be too cold to worry about accidental exposure.

5. Plastic bags.

"Get some some Sobeys bags or liquor store bags — which are the best because they're thick — to put your feet in before you put your feet in your boots," Wilson said. "That way, you don't get sand in your boots, and it also acts almost like a little mini-heater and your feet get warm really fast."

The Mispec polar dip is among the best-attended in the Greater Saint John area. Hundreds of people show up for the free event, regardless of the weather. (Submitted by Alex Pesold)



6. A foolproof warmup

Cranking the radiator in your car is the first step, but Wilson advises getting somewhere cozy, stat.

"We do the polar dip, and we rush back to our house and get in the hot tub," she said. "My aunt usually shows up and brings hot chocolate and some kind of liquor to go with it for those who want to drink it."

Sara Wilson, Courtney Crosby, Jeff Rathburn, Pamela Rathburn, Lisa Ballard, Michael Osborne, Christina Dalzell and Carolyn Prebble prepare to dip. (Submitted by Sara Wilson)

With a little planning, Wilson said, polar dips are an addictive, exhilarating experience.

After 2017 — a year many have decried as extra tough — Wilson said she's "looking forward to resetting and jumping in the ocean."

With an Arctic air mass continuing to bring freezing temperatures to the region this week, she's heard New Year's Day "might be really, really cold this year." Regardless, she said, the dip is a highlight of the post-Christmas season.

"It's basically partly wanting to see people be foolish," she said. "And it's the camaraderie. It's a fresh start."