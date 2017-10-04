NB Power has temporarily taken the Point Lepreau Nuclear Generating Station offline as it works to resolve an equipment issue.

Marc Belliveau, a spokesman for NB Power, said the problem was related to a steam valve on a turbine in the non-nuclear side of the plant.

The problem occurred late afternoon Tuesday, and the plant was safely taken offline at about 6 p.m., Belliveau said in an email.

"Repairs are being undertaken and the station will be returned to service and reconnected to the grid in the coming days," he said.

The station is a major contributor to New Brunswick's electrical grid, generating enough electricity each year to power more than 333,000 homes.