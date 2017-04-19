A poacher caught with moose meat and the bones from bear penises will appear in Edmundston court this afternoon for sentencing on charges related to the illegal possession of animal parts.

Daniel Dyer, in his mid-50s, was convicted earlier of illegal possession of bear bacula and moose meat, among other charges.

The Plaster Rock outfitter originally faced more than 60 charges in 2015 after a joint investigation by wildlife officers in New Brunswick and the United States.

A lot of charges were dropped after Dyer entered guilty pleas to a few.

Initially, the Crown prosecutor said six Canadians and two U.S. citizens were arrested in January 2015 and had a large number of illegal items seized. Charges against Dyer's wife and son were later stayed.