PMV Canada says it will tear down decrepit Saint John building on its own

The chief operating officer for PMV Canada says his company will tear down a dilapidated Saint John apartment house on its own.

Dave Loten said another three or four nearby buildings at Main and Albert streets in the city's old north end will be demolished at the same time.

He said an excavator has been hired for the job.

"It's booked for next week," said Loten. "We're going to erect fences, we rented the fences yesterday.

Demolition ordered

"I'm going to tear down an entire strip on Main and Albert starting next week. That whole corner's coming down. Nobody told us to tear those ones down, I'm just doing it."

On Monday Saint John council ordered the demolition of the three-storey wood frame apartment building at 126 Main, saying PMV had not responded to concerns raised over the past year about the condition of the building, which has been deemed unsound and a fire risk.

Vacant since at least 2016, the building is boarded up, but children and teens have found ways to get inside.

Bylaw enforcement officials were authorized Monday to hire a contractor to handle the demolition, which is expected to cost $20,000 to $25,000 and charged to PMV.

The building at 126 Main is one of 47 Saint John rental properties purchased as a group by PMV in 2016 after the former owner, Phillip Huggard Properties Ltd., was placed in bankruptcy.

Assessed at $2,700

At that time, PMV announced it would renovate many of them and demolish some of those in poor condition.

The building at 126 Main, assessed at just $2,700, was one of those expected to be removed.

At the city's urging, PMV purchased a demolition permit in January but failed to remove the structure in time to head off the council order.

But Loten told CBC News on Tuesday that it is expensive to demolish a building in January because the gravel and fill needed to remediate the site is hard to find.

Loading up dumpsters

Loten said the company has worked steadily indoors through the winter fixing up many of its other Saint John buildings.

He pointed to extensive work PMV has done to apartment houses on Peter Street in the Waterloo Village area.

Loten said his workers removed 40 40-yard dumpster loads of trash in and around the buildings.

"That's clothing, garbage, food waste, dead animals, needles, drug paraphernalia," said Loten. "That's not construction material, we had a bunch of loads of construction material too."