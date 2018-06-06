'Totally in shock': Tenant claims landlord doing little to stop bed bugs

While looking in the mirror one morning two weeks ago, Patricia Irwin thought she saw a piece of lint in her hair.

When she reached for it, she was stunned to feel it twitch.

"I just freaked," said Irwin. "I'm in total shock. I don't know what to do."

The incident confirmed a suspicion she shared with her doctor that scratches that recently appeared on her neck are caused by bedbugs.

She left a message for a representative from her landlord, PMV Canada Inc., on May 23.

Several calls later she did get a visit from a company representative, but, as of Tuesday, she has yet to see an exterminator.

"I'm already an anxious person, but this is taking me to another level," she said.

In the meantime, she found further proof last weekend.

Patricia Irwin captured this bed bug Saturday morning. She's holding it in a spice jar. (CBC)

She spotted one of the small brown bugs on her couch and managed to capture it live and place it in a spice jar.

"I don't want to hurt anybody, but I don't like the way I'm being treated," Irwin said. "I don't like that I have bedbugs and nobody cares that I have bedbugs."

Irwin doesn't want to give up the third-floor apartment with a stunning view of the St. John River where she has lived for the past 30 years.

But bed bugs had been reported previously in at least two other apartments in the 10-unit building, and the ongoing problem dates from before PMV Canada took ownership.

She said mice have also turned up there for the first time.

"I've never in my life lived anywhere where I had mice that are running around having a party at two o'clock in the morning."

'The tenant plays a big part'

Dave Loten, chief operating officer for PMV Canada, said he's aware of concerns with Irwin's Waring Street apartment and claims the company has had exterminators spray the building a number of times for bed bugs over the past two years.

"The only time it doesn't work is if the tenant doesn't co-operate, because the tenant plays a big part in it," said Loten.

A note written by Irwin's family doctor says there's a "good chance" marks on her neck were caused by bed bugs. (CBC)

"They have to pick up all their stuff off the floor, they have to strip all their bedsheets off, they have to do a bunch of things. There's a certain amount of tenants that refuse to do that or refuse to let you in."

The apartment building is one of 47 buildings purchased in 2016 by PMV Canada, a company based in Fredericton.

The company picked up the buildings as a group after the former owner, Phillip Huggard Properties Ltd., went bankrupt.

At the time, PMV Canada promised to renovate many of the buildings and demolish a handful that were in poor condition.

In recent months, the company has been involved in a dispute with city hall over the demolition of a vacant PMV-owned building at 126 Main St.

The municipality now has open bylaw enforcement files on six other vacant PMV properties on either Main or Albert streets in the north end.