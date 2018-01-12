Structural damage has forced the Plumweseep covered bridge near Sussex to close, RCMP said in a Tweet on Friday morning.

RCMP asked the public to use alternative routes.

Jeremy Trevors, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, said the damage was caused by a motor vehicle accident Friday morning.

"Crews are on the scene assessing damage so we can determine the repairs needed," he said in an email. "Once that determination is made, we will be better able to estimate when it will reopen."

Tourism New Brunswick's website said the bridge on Plumweseep Road, also known as the Kennebecasis River No.9, was built in 1911 and is 23 metres long.

Damage to covered bridges

Covered bridges in southern New Brunswick have had a rough time lately.

In August, the province dismantled the Hammond River No. 2 bridge near French Village because the wood was rotting. The problem was discovered during repairs made necessary because an overweight excavator under contract with the government dropped through the bridge floor.

Not long before that, Hammond River No. 3 bridge near Smithtown was closed indefinitely because of damage caused by overweight vehicles, including trucks doing government work.

The Vaughan Creek Bridge in St. Martins, a much-photographed site and a key link to the popular sea caves and Fundy Parkway, also failed an inspection during the summer.

At the time, Bill Fraser, the transportation and infrastructure minister, said the bridge would remain open but with a weight restriction of 18 tonnes.