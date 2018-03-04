Each time one of New Brunswick's heritage covered bridges gets damaged, those fond of them hold their breath about its continued survival. But bridge lovers can breathe easy despite a January accident on Plumweseep Covered Bridge near Sussex.

The bridge, also known as Kennebecasis River #9, had to be closed on Jan. 12 after a small vehicle crashed through the side of one of its walls, locals said.

Efforts to repair it in February were abandoned, but the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has committed to fixing the bridge.

"Lots of people talking about about it," said Rebekah Steeves, who works at Penobsquis Corner Gas. The bridge sits a couple hundred meters from where she works and Steeves has seen many people stopping to look at it.

Rebekah Steeves says the detour caused by the closed bridge is costing her customers at Penobsquis Corner Gas, but she's still relieved to hear the bridge will be repaired, not replaced. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Department spokesperson Jeremy Trevors said in an email that planned repairs were put on hold last month after more damage was discovered.

"Our engineers are now working on an updated design," said Trevors. "Once repairs begin, the bridge should be open within six to eight weeks."

Trevors didn't say when the repairs were expected to begin, but Steeves hopes it will be soon.

"It's impacted business," she said, noting customers on the other side of the bridge who usually stop for gas on Route 114 are no longer able to get there. "Rather than being able to cut through, they gotta go into town and once you're in town you might as well stay there," she said.

Valmond Theriault has lived next to the bridge for years and said he's happy it will remain in place for tourists and locals who love it. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Valmond Theriault lives next to the bridge and said, despite detour signs, many aren't catching on that the road isn't accessible.

"They put the signs up, people can't read, they still drive in," he said with a laugh.

Even though he's not affected by the detour, Theriault said he's happy the province is fixing the bridge. "A lot of people go down with their kids and their boats, fishing and canoeing up and down," he said.

The cost involved in repairing covered bridges can often spell doom for them. After more than a year of mulling over whether to repair the Hammond River #2 covered bridge on the edge of Quispamsis, the province decided to dismantle it and put up a modular bridge.

Many heritage bridge lovers have had to watch helplessly as weather events damage the wooden structures.

"Everybody seems to be pretty excited that they're rebuilding it," said Steeves. "It's nice to see. I think they should do more of them, honestly."