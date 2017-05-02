The City of Saint John says it remains committed to purchasing land around its water supply despite the sale of two parcels of land on the Loch Lomond Lake watershed.

The city which has spent several decades accumulating property in the area and owns more than 16,000 acres of land around the Loch Lomond lakes to the east of the city and around Spruce Lake to the west.

The two properties to be sold are on Route 820 in Baxter's Corner, outside the city's boundary.

One of the parcels is just over an acre in size and includes a house and garage.

City spokesperson, Nancy Moar says the buildings were the former caretakers property and have been leased to the same family for 50 years.

A waterfront portion is being severed and the land is being sold to members of the family.

Moar says the property is being sold for $100,000 and the city will save $20,000 by not having to demolish the building.

The other parcel is vacant land with an area of just under one acre, and does not include waterfront.

No danger to water supply

But Mayor Don Darling says council has been assured by city managers the move will not endanger the water supply.

"There's limitations that nothing within certain distances of the [water] can be done," said Mayor Don Darling. "You can't build anything on it, you can't do any of those things."

Darling said there have been no discussions about selling off additional parcels of watershed land.

Coun. Donna Reardon was the only city councillor to vote against the sale of the two parcels.

"I just think water is precious, a lot of our water is surface water in Saint John," said Reardon. "I don't think it's a good idea so I'm not going for it."

While the city launched an initiative billed the "Roadmap for Smart Growth," which includes a campaign to sell city-owned properties, Moar says the sale of the land "is in no way not linked to the plan."