The Playhouse is asking Fredericton city council to approve $33 million to build a new performing arts centre in its current location, reversing an original plan to build the new facility on York Street.

On Monday night, Greg MacFarlane, vice-president of the board of directors for The Playhouse, presented the revised plan for an entirely new facility to be built in stages.

First a smaller 300-seat auditorium and eastern lobby would be constructed, allowing the existing auditorium to continue hosting shows.

The second phase calls for the demolition of the existing auditorium followed by construction of a new 850-seat main auditorium. This would allow the new, smaller auditorium to host events.

The new facility would edge out into St. John Street, reducing the street's width.

The Playhouse board is recommending council approve an initial budget of $33 million, although final construction costs could reach $45.1 million.

MacFarlane said this option had the added benefit of mitigating the length of time the city would go without a performance arts space, as well as giving the city a new building.

"[That will] help us work out with our users and our community groups to reduce the closure time," said MacFarlane.

John Leroux, a member of the city's cultural advisory committee, said the loss of The Playhouse for a few months isn't ideal, but it will be worth it in the long run, especially with the addition of a second smaller auditorium.

"The 300-seat theatre is one of the best parts of this," he said.

Delays, opinion spark rethink

Originally the idea was to build a new performing arts centre on York Street, but the report released by The Playhouse highlights problems with the Justice Building and lower support for the location as major reasons for the re-evaluation.

According to a study released by The Playhouse the York Street project only received 42 per cent support, while options that would utilize the existing site received support as high as 64 per cent.

The Playhouse's report did state some residents suggested the Fredericton Exhibition Grounds as a possible location for the new performing arts centre but MacFarlane said that option was never considered.

"It needs to be in the downtown core," said MacFarlane.

Council reaction

Councillors were overall supportive of the recommended location as well as the entirely new construction. However, council asked that staff review the report before moving forward.

Deputy mayor Kate Rogers said she would have supported a motion to approve the recommendation, but understood council's wish to have city staff review the report first.

"I think it's perfectly reasonable to go, for us to ask our staff to advise us on this," said Rogers.

Rogers said she was happy to see the proposed performing arts centre be built on The Playhouse site.

"I think that that's a special site. I think … there is a nostalgia for that site. There's also just a recognition that that's where some of our large performing arts events take place," said Rogers.

"People have a commitment to that site, certainly the survey revealed that."

Rogers said she hopes staff will come back with recommendations in a month.