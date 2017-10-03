Fredericton councillors were warned on Monday night that ongoing maintenance problems at The Playhouse are creating a sense of urgency for building a new performing arts centre in the provincial capital.

Susan Holt, the president of the Fredericton Playhouse's board of directors, gave an annual report to a council-in-committee meeting where she told council the building needed $114,068 in replacements and upgrades to keep the building going last year.

That figure included two times where the building's heat system failed.

"It's demonstrating some of the wear and tear that comes with the great community response we've had to our programs," said Holt.

No performances have had to be cancelled or delayed because of problems, but Holt said the thought of it keeps her up at night.

Susan Holt, president of the Fredericton Playhouse's board of directors, said the problems at the centre have created urgency for a new building. (CBC)

She said this adds some urgency to the need for a new performing arts centre.

"I am an avid participant in the arts and I am a regular [patron] of the Playhouse and I don't want to think of the possibility that it might not be there to entertain me and enrich the lives of my children," said Holt.

"I want to be governing the organization to make sure arts and live performance are available to [Frederictonians] all the time."

But where to put it?

Mayor Mike O'Brien reinstated the city's commitment to a new performing arts centre but confessed there is still a lot of discussion on where to put it.

Originally, O'Brien announced the new centre would be built in the parking lot behind city hall, but public backlash and a new opportunity changed it from being the only option to one of a couple.

Mayor Mike O'Brien said the new performing arts centre is still a top priority for city council, but there are still questions on where to build it. (Lauren Bird/CBC)

"One of them is the status quo, just stay where you are and hope that you don't have a failure," said O'Brien.

"That's not a very smart option, versus let's keep in continuing talks with the province on if the justice building is in play."

The provincial government has plans to build a new provincial courthouse, which would negate the need for the current courthouse, which sits beside city hall in downtown Fredericton.

This has prompted talks between the city and the province on what will become of that building once new courthouse is built.

Council will be discussing this issue with Playhouse staff at a council-in-committee meeting in two weeks.