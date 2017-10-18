Hanwell and the Village of New Maryland are skeptical about teaming up with Fredericton on the construction of a new Playhouse — especially since it's been two years since they heard from city representatives about such a project.

Now, the board of the Fredericton Playhouse has added two more options for the aging theatre, which Hanwell Mayor Chris Melvin said is confusing.

The new options are to expand and renovate the current building or tear it down altogether and start fresh on the same plot of land.

The renovation and expansion option would mean a smaller performing arts centre than originally planned but would be the least expensive route. It would also require two extended closures of the theatre.

The option to rebuild on the same site would involve shutting down the Playhouse from the beginning of 2019 until the summer of 2021.

It, too, would be less costly than the original proposal, still favoured by the Playhouse board, which is to build a performing arts centre behind City Hall. That idea hasn't gathered much steam, according to the presentation to Fredericton council this week.

Melvin said he was confused by the latest options, since councillors were told they were impossible two years ago, when city representatives first talked to the community about a new Playhouse.

"We were told the site was too small and that they would have to look elsewhere," he said.

Chris Melvin, mayor or the Hanwell community, says Hanwell is thinking about a new school, not about the future of the Playhouse in Fredericton. (Shaun Waters/CBC News)

He said the additional options should have been brought forward earlier.

"I know they're starting to think outside the box, which I appreciate but … we need that out-of-box thinking since day one."

If Hanwell's support is sought, he said, he'll ask about any other alternatives that might cost even less than the $40 million originally proposed to build a theatre near City Hall.

In the meantime, Hanwell won't be spending much time thinking about the Fredericton Playhouse, especially if no one is asking for its involvement, he said.

"Our focus in Hanwell … is going to be building the much needed school," he said.

Funding formula

However, Melvin applauded Fredericton for approaching the regional service commission when a new Playhouse was first in the mix.

On a regional level, he said, every project like this should be spearhead by the commission, which aims to increase collaboration among communities.

A funding formula for something like the Playhouse should also take into account any historical data, including attendance from outlying communities, tax base, population and the geography, he said.

"I think every project on a regular basis has to go through this process, including pools, including the Playhouse," he said.

Maryland hasn't heard much

Mayor Judy Wilson-Shee of New Maryland said the last time a representative came to her council with the idea of a new Playhouse was two years ago, and council had to say no.

New Maryland Mayor Judy Wilson-Shee says no one from Fredericton has approached council about the Playhouse since a proposal two years ago to tear down the building and put up a new one elsewhere in the downtown. (New Maryland)

"It was a long-term commitment for 10 years and was going to be very expensive," she said. "At that time my council decided we just couldn't support it financially."

She said it would've been more effective if representatives had come up with a different formula and brought different communities into the equation.

Would need to see business plan

"It is very hard to comment until a representative comes before my council and makes a presentation," she said.

Wilson-Shee said Fredericton needs to have a sound business plan to go forward with the Playhouse. They have to have financial figures that go with it and start talking with other communities.

"Before they have anything down concrete, there's no sense going to the communities,"she said.