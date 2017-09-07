It's a dark and stormy day for fans of Picaroons Dark and Stormy Night beer.

Picaroons Traditional Ales says its lightest dark beer, Dark and Stormy Night, will be missed. (Facebook)

The Fredericton-based craft brewery announced through social media it's putting the popular organic dark wheat beer "to rest" after losing a lengthy legal battle.

"A long time ago we received a cease and desist order from a big name in the spirits world saying that this beer infringed on one of their products," the Facebook post states.

The other company is not named.

"We certainly did not go out without a fight," Picaroons said, "though after months and months we've officially lost the battle and are now retiring our lightest dark beer."

What's left on the taps and on shelves after 11 years of production is all that remains, it said.

"Good bye old friend … RIP."

More than 200 comments poured in within two hours of the posting.

"Nooooooo!!" wrote Chris Green.

"Uuuuuuughhhhhhh!" wrote Denise Dow.

Adam Lanto said he is "genuinely heartbroken."

"It will be missed!" wrote Aaron Guravich.