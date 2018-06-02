Play creates mosaic of movement to paint picture of province

A Fredericton theatre company is taking a play about New Brunswick on tour, but they are doing it without traditional storytelling tools, leaving it to the audience to paint their own picture province.

A Record of Us uses physical theatre techniques of movement, sound and lighting, with help from the words of author David Adams Richards, to bring the story of New Brunswick to life.

The play is a creation of the Coop, a wing of physical theatre company Solo Chicken Productions.

Alexa Higgins in A Record of Us, a physical theatre play by Solo Chicken Productions about life in New Brunswick inspired by the works of David Adams Richards. (Angela Bosse/CBC)

There is no linear narrative. Instead, it's a collection of snapshots of what it's like to live in this province.

Actors pull inspiration from Richards' works, such as The Bay of Love and Sorrows, Incidents in the Life of Markus Paul and Crimes Against My Brother.

"There's a lot of storytelling through movement which kind of allows us to tell different kinds of stories," said cast member Jean-Michel Cliche.

"So while the dialogue is stuff we've written or from David Adams Richards, the movement feels acutely New Brunswick."

The play draws from natural elements of the province, like rivers and forests, as well as darker problems of poverty, alcohol abuse and claustrophobia of living in such a small place.

The play uses an empty stage and simple props, like pool cues and wooden boards, to keep the focus on the actors movements and words. (Angela Bosse/CBC)

Pools of light are used to create a sense of captivity and isolation, which heighten the tension in the actors' movements.

Alex Donovan, a cast member, said the focus on movement in physical theatre allows actors to use their bodies as storytelling tools.

Moves can be quick or fluid, but all are executed with deliberate precision. While one actor may be embodying a character, the others create an environment from which the character draws emotion.

"It allows you to convey really intense subject matter and themes really quickly and effectively," Donovan said.

The show uses pools of light to convey the claustrophobia of living in a small province.

While the show resembles Richards' work in its dark and heavy themes, it's still balanced with what Cliche describes as unique New Brunswick humour and what Donovan calls the "plucky survivalism" found in the province.

One story thread follows a mother whose child has died. While her grief is a powerful part of the play, resilience and hope still shine a light through the dark.

A Record of Us has been three years in the making. The coop premiered the show during the 2016 Notable Acts theatre festival in Fredericton, and its 2018 summer tour is its first revival. All of the original cast came back.

Lexi MacRae, a cast member, isn't a New Brunswicker, but she said her P.E.I. roots give her enough Maritime ties to connect her to the work.

She said the history of how each movement in the play was developed is why the show seems simple, but is so powerful.

"I think there's a way to tell a story in a physical manner that expresses something that words can't, and I think we hit that on the head pretty hard," MacRae said.

Cast member Jean-Michel Cliche (pictured) said the play explores both light and dark themes of New Brunswick, like grief and alcohol abuse, as well as nature and resilience. (Angela Bosse/CBC)

Cliche said physical theatre requires the audience to participate by putting their own stories on the emotions and actions shown onstage.

"We're giving them opportunities to paint their own pictures, which is why it's such an exciting thing to be bringing it around the province because these are people who will understand these moments," he said.

"I hope the audience walks away with the feeling that they've just seen themselves on stage in some way, that they feel represented in the show."

The cast and directors of A Record of Us, a physical theatre play by Solo Chicken Productions about life in New Brunswick. The play used the works of David Adams Richards as inspiration. Black Box Theatre, Fredericton. From left to right: Kira Chisholm, Lesandra Dodson, Lexi MacRae, Ian Goff, Alexa Higgins, Jean-Michel Cliche, Alex Donovan and Lisa Anne Ross. (Angela Bosse/CBC)

A Record of Us will be showing in Fredericton on June 1, Saint John on June 5, Moncton on June 6 and Sackville on June 8 and 9.