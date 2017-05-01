Water levels are high in the Fredericton, Maugerville, Jemseg and Grand Lake areas and will likely stay that way with more rain forecast before Wednesday.

Spring flooding NB (2)

Some roads in New Brunswick were closed Monday because of flooding.

Moose, NB

A moose that found safety on higher ground after its usual territory was flooded enjoys some twigs.

Spring flooding NB (3)

A house near Bluebird Corner is surrounded by water.

Closed due to flooding

Casey's Diner, on Route 105 in Sheffield, closed on Monday because flooding kept traffic away.

Flooding near Jemseg

A field near McGowan's Corner has flooded.