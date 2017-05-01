Water levels are high in the Fredericton, Maugerville, Jemseg and Grand Lake areas and will likely stay that way with more rain forecast before Wednesday.

Some roads in New Brunswick were closed Monday because of flooding.

A moose that found safety on higher ground after its usual territory was flooded enjoys some twigs.

A house near Bluebird Corner is surrounded by water.

Casey's Diner, on Route 105 in Sheffield, closed on Monday because flooding kept traffic away.

A field near McGowan's Corner has flooded.