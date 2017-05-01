Photos of spring flooding in New Brunswick
High water is expected to linger as Environment Canada forecasts more rain before Wednesday morning
CBC News Posted: May 01, 2017 3:55 PM AT Last Updated: May 01, 2017 3:55 PM AT
Water levels are high in the Fredericton, Maugerville, Jemseg and Grand Lake areas and will likely stay that way with more rain forecast before Wednesday.
Some roads in New Brunswick were closed Monday because of flooding.
A moose that found safety on higher ground after its usual territory was flooded enjoys some twigs.
A house near Bluebird Corner is surrounded by water.
Casey's Diner, on Route 105 in Sheffield, closed on Monday because flooding kept traffic away.
A field near McGowan's Corner has flooded.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Light Rain
7°C
Saint John
Light Rain
5°C
Moncton
Light Rain
6°C
Bathurst
Mostly Cloudy
9°C
Oromocto
Light Rain and Fog
6°C
