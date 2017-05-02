Water surrounds a church and cemetery in Sheffield, east of Fredericton.

Basketball anyone? All that water leaves little room for any kind of outdoor play in the Sheffield area.

It might be boating season after all. Water is high and not far from some homes in the rural community.

EMO officials are warning drivers to slow down and take their time in areas where water is over the road along Route 105, between Maugerville and Jemseg.

Just past the Burton Bridge over the St. John River, water spills across the eastbound lane of Route 105.