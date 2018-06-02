Pharmacists learn how to better assist aging population

By 2030, one in four Canadians will be a senior, representing a dramatic shift in demographics, according to Statistics Canada.

Preparing pharmacists for this shift was the focus of one of the first sessions of the Canadian Pharmacists Conference Saturday in Fredericton.

Hundreds of pharmacists from across the country have gathered to discuss major issues affecting their industry.

The session — centred on principles of aging and the medication management of geriatric patients — focused on educating pharmacists on the unique needs of aging patients.

Philip Emberley, director of practice advancement and research with the Canadian Pharmacists Association, said many pharmacists are asking for more education as they see their patient population getting older.

"As we know, Canada's population is aging, and it's not uncommon for older Canadians to use 10, or even 15, medications a day," he said. "So pharmacists play an integral role in helping patients manage medications, understand what they're for, and understand some of side-effects," he said.

Philip Emberley is the director of practice advancement and research with the Canadian Pharmacists Association (Sarah Petz/CBC )

"Young people don't have the same degree of needs generally as older people, so by educating pharmacists and giving them more tools to address the unique needs of seniors, it's an important role that they have."

The session involved taking pharmacists through case studies in order to make more informed medication therapy decisions and to show them how to do a medication review.

That review involves going through a patient's entire list of medications to ensure what they're taking is still appropriate for them, Emberley said.

"What sometimes happens is that seniors are put on a medication, or anyone is put on a medication for that matter, and they continue to take it and, at times, they've sort of forgotten what the purpose of that medication was for and perhaps they no longer need it," he said.

The conference runs until Tuesday and also features sessions on medical cannabis, opioids and Indigenous health.