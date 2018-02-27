Douglas MacQuarrie is being ordered to pay $18,000 in fines and costs for falsifying patient care records, then lying about it during an investigation.

Through his lawyer, Don Keenan, MacQuarrie expressed guilt to a disciplinary committee of the New Brunswick College of Pharmacists in Moncton on Tuesday.

MacQuarrie was working at the Lakewood Guardian Pharmacy in July 2016 when he falsified patient assessment records and methadone administration records by putting his initials on documentation, where someone else's initials originally were.

A member of the college filed a complaint on Oct. 11, 2016. Another complaint was filed against MacQuarrie on March 29, 2017, for making "false and misleading claims" to the college's investigator, denying that he tampered with documentation.

A joint submission from Keenan and college lawyer Enrico Scichilone suggested the following sanctions against MacQuarrie:

A formal reprimand that will stay on his file for three years.

He will not act as an instructor to students or as a manager for two years.

Additional ethics training, including a course on how to safely manage patients receiving methadone.

Regular monitoring done by the college for one year

A $2,000 fine that must be paid within 30 days, as well as the publication of MacQuarrie's name in a case summary.

A payment of $16,000 so the college can recoup the cost of receiving the complaint, the investigation, legal expenses and panel member costs.

The disciplinary panel accepted the joint submission.

MacQuarrie did not speak during the proceedings and declined to comment to the CBC afterward. HIs reasons for the professional misconduct were not discussed publicly.

He was licensed as a pharmacist in July 2013.