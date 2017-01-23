The emergence of First Nations communities as major players in New Brunswick gasoline retailing promises to inject itself into an Energy and Utilities Board hearing in Fredericton this week, although it is unlikely the board will wade deeply into the issue.

"We're not sure to be honest how they will deal with it," said Jerry Scholten, a petroleum retailer.

"We're addressing it as an issue that's challenging us here in the industry."

A handful of New Brunswick First Nations retailers now sell more than one in every 25 litres of gasoline and diesel purchased in the province — quadruple the amount from four years ago.

Retailers, such as Scholten, complain the explosion is due to lucrative tax sharing arrangements between the province and First Nation councils that have given them incentive to sell below cost and distorted competition, especially in the Fredericton area.

Jerry Scholten, a gas retailer, wants government to remove First Nations funding from gasoline retailing altogether. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Scholten, whose company operates seven gasoline stations and convenience stores, wants the EUB to rule on whether the competitive differences between retailers both on and off-reserve pose a long-term threat to the supply of fuel to consumers, as it begins a three-day hearing into retail margins in Fredericton on Monday morning.

Several of New Brunswick's 15 First Nations are involved in gasoline retailing, with a number of those becoming major players in their respective markets over the last four years.

The province has longstanding deals that allow band councils to keep 95 per cent of provincial fuel and sales taxes collected on petroleum they sell to customers.

Those arrangements have generated significant returns for communities who have invested heavily in new facilities and now sell high volumes of fuel.

Tax sharing deals, an economic benefit

Joanna Bernard, former chief of the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation near Edmundston, spearheaded the construction of the Grey Rock Power Centre, a large truck stop that opened in 2013.

She said tax-sharing deals with the province have been critical to economic development for both her community and Edmundston.

"Our number one goal is for our band members, but at the end of the day we need this economically for this region," she said.

"Its helping everyone. It's not just helping the First Nations."

On a $1 per litre gasoline purchase, a First Nation retailer generates 23 cents in tax revenue, which the community is allowed to keep.

Joanna Bernard is the former chief of the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation near Edmundston. She was one of the driving forces behind the construction of the Grey Rock Power Centre, a large truck stop that opened in 2013 (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

That generates a significant incentive to increase sales and over the past four years volumes of fuel sold at First Nation stations have jumped to 65 million litres a year from less than 20 million.

That has pushed tax receipts on gasoline above $10 million.

Scholten said he believes the tax arrangement encourages unfair price cutting — something that is not allowed under the terms of tax deals.



"These revenue sharing agreements have sort of changed the topography of gasoline retailing in New Brunswick," said Scholten.



In the Fredericton area three separate First Nations compete aggressively for customers in Oromocto, St. Mary's and Kingsclear but price cutting at Costco, Fredericton's big box retailer, makes it difficult to evaluate who is actually behind low prices in the area.



An added problem is the EUB hearing is meant to address whether all gasoline retailers deserve an increase in their margins, not whether competition among retailers is unfair.

However, Scholten said he is hoping to be heard on that issue at some point during proceedings.