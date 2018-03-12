A two-storey house was destroyed after a fire broke out Sunday night in a rural community between Sussex and Moncton.

Const. Chad Hussey of the RCMP Sussex detachment said there were no injuries in the fire on Portage Vale Road in Portage Vale, about 34 kilometres north of Sussex.

No one was living in the house at the time.

The fire started just after 8:30 p.m. and it took firefighters until midnight to get it out.

"The house is still standing but it's a total loss," said Peter Saunders, fire chief with the Petitcodiac Fire Department.

Emergency crews don't yet know the cause of the fire at the empty house on Portage Vale Road. (Photo: David Belyea )

Saunders said firefighters remained on scene until about 3 a.m. He said the Elgin and Penobsquis fire departments were also at the scene, resulting in a total of 30 firefighters battling the blaze.

RCMP and firefighters said they don't know what caused the fire, which was reported by a neighbour.

The fire marshal will at the scene on Monday to investigate and determine whether the fire was suspicious.

"We've got some officers just guarding the scene right now, waiting for the fire marshal," Hussey said.