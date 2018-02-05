A Bathurst man has pleaded guilty to starting a fire that destroyed several buildings in the city's downtown in 2015.

The trial of Perry Kinsman, a man in his mid-50s, was scheduled to begin Monday in the Court of Queen's Bench, but defence lawyer Alison Ménard announced in the afternoon her client was changing his not-guilty plea.

Kinsman was charged after the fire on Nov. 27, 2015 razed some buildings and damaged others near King Avenue and Main Street in the northern New Brunswick city.

The fire caused more than $1 million damage and raged for 16 hours before firefighters brought it under control.

Kinsman pleaded guilty to arson charges and will return for sentencing on April 5. Victim impact statements will be read at that time.

The fire in downtown Bathurst raged for hours before it was brought under control. (Paul Chapman/Twitter)

Ménard told Radio-Canada that sentencing would come down to a question of intent and whether the arson was premeditated. She said it wasn't.

The fire began behind Birds Eye View pet store on King Avenue and spread to nearby buildings.

Buildings destroyed because of the fire included a cafe and wine bar, the pet store, several office spaces and the former Bank of Montreal, which was built in 1919. No one was injured.

Kinsman will remain in custody.