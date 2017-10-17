The board of directors for the Fredericton Playhouse have new plans to either expand and renovate the current facility, or tear down the building altogether and start anew on the same plot of land.

The latest plans were presented by Greg MacFarlane, board of directors vice-president at Fredericton's council-in-committee meeting on Monday night.

MacFarlane suggested the two latest options after a "lack of momentum" on the current plan, which is to have a new performing arts centre on site of the York Street parking lot behind Fredericton City Hall, next to the Justice Building.

Although that option is still on the table, MacFarlane said the risk of building failure is increasing, and the city can't wait much longer to make a decision.

"Every day the building gets a day older, every day we're presented with challenges about the building," said MacFarlane. "We have to look at all the options."

'The York Street option in our opinion is still the preferred option on the table.' - Greg MacFarlane

Earlier this year, the Gallant government announced it would be spending $76 million to renovate the landmark Centennial Building in downtown Fredericton, including the addition of a five-storey courthouse.

But Mayor Mike O'Brien said the state of the Fredericton Playhouse makes it difficult to put off any longer.

"That's potentially not until 2021, and we wouldn't want to rule that out while we are still looking at other places behind city hall," said O'Brien.

"But with three system failures, we were told that the building is getting tired and systems are going to fail."

First option

The first option the board of directors provided, is to tear down the current performing arts centre and build a new one in the same area. This wouldn't cost as much as a new building at the original proposed site, as it wouldn't be situated on a floodplain.

Fredericton city councillors listened to options on the future site of a performing arts centre. (Philip Drost/CBC)

This would mean the Playhouse would be closed from the beginning of 2019 until the summer of 2021, MacFarlane said.

He said the two and a half year closure, is one of the the biggest drawbacks on building a new performing arts centre there, but the board has looked at ways to bring in acts during the closure.

"We do have options in terms of running programs in the community and we're prepared to discuss those if that's the choice of council," said MacFarlane.

Second option

The other option MacFarlane presented is to renovate and expand on the current building. It would mean the new performing arts centre would be smaller than originally planned, but it would be the least costly.

Greg MacFarlane, board of directors vice-president of the Playhouse, presented new options to council members on Monday night. (Philip Drost/CBC)

During construction, the Playhouse would experience two extended closures. In the second closure, the centre's smaller theatre would be able to host performances.

Both options would include the performing arts centre stretching out onto St. John Street, making it either a one-lane street with parking or a pedestrian walkway.

"We never thought about using a piece of St. John Street and it wasn't until we went to city staff and had some discussions about that option that they came back and said, 'Yeah we think it's doable,'" said MacFarlane.

The next step

Now that options have been presented to city council, Playhouse staff need to gather public opinion.

"The York Street option in our opinion, is still the preferred option on the table," said MacFarlane. "We haven't walked away from that."

Mayor Mike O'Brien expects a final decision to be made in early 2018. (Lauren Bird/CBC)

"All three of them have pros and cons that we have to, as a community weigh those out, so what we want to do is go out and have that community discussion."

The board of directors will go back to council with a recommendation after its community discussion. But council has the final say on the new performing arts centre and where it goes.

O'Brien said the final decision is expected to come in early 2018.

"The taxpayers of Fredericton through city council, own that building," said O'Brien. "The final decision will rest with us, but we will obviously give a lot of credence to the recommendation of the board."