A Moncton couple says an incident at the Toronto airport Friday evening where two planes collided was terrifying for passengers onboard.

Jason Mallet and his wife were returning from a vacation in Mexico at the time. They were aboard a WestJet aircraft, which was struck by a Sunwing plane.

Mallet said they had been waiting on the tarmac for about thirty minutes when the accident happened.

"All of a sudden, the plane was shaken a little violently, aside. [...] We saw that there was a plane with an orange wing that had hit our wing," he told Radio-Canada.

There was no one on the Sunwing plane, but the WestJet aircraft had 168 passengers and 6 crew members.

Panic sets in

At first, passengers made jokes about the incident, but the tone quickly changed to one of panic when the Sunwing plane caught fire, he said.

"My wife and the person in front of us reacted quickly and opened the emergency exits. People were screaming and wanted to get out of the plane," he said.

"We did not know if it was our plane that was on fire or if it was the plane that hit us. The flames were still big and people panicked a bit."

Despite the panic, passengers were able to get off the plane and inside the terminal quickly with the help of airport staff, Mallet said.

When it comes to an emergency, "there are people who are quiet and others who panic," he said.

(CBC)

Staff acted quickly

Many airport staff reacted quickly and helped the passengers get inside the terminal, which was relatively quiet and quick, according to Mallet.

Mallet said he and wife are now at home. They were able to get a connection to Moncton later in the evening Friday.

Their suitcases, however, are still in Toronto.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) investigation has sent two investigators to the airport to determine what exactly happened Friday night.

An airport firefighter was left with injuries after his face was exposed to a chemical. He was treated in hospital for injuries which are considered to be minor.