A New Brunswick farmer is scrambling to sell the produce he had to take back after one of his biggest buyers closed last month.

Tim Livingstone of Strawberry Hill Farms in Pembroke said he lost about 20 per cent of his sales when Real Food Connections went out of business.

After a slow holiday period, he has begun selling at the Cultural Market in Fredericton. He still has more than 22,000 kilograms of produce to move, he said last week on CBC New Brunswick's Shift

"Some of that will go into our box program which is going strong, but there's a lot that still need a home."

Time running out

The window of opportunity is closing on some of the crops, he said.

"Some things will store through to February, March, April and May but then there are things like squash and leeks, Brussels sprouts, some of the celeriac or specialty things that won't make it much past the end of January."

Some vegetables, such as Brussels sprouts, won't make it much past the end of January, says Tim Livingstone. ((iStock))

Livingstone said the Cultural Market adds another day to an already full schedule, but will at least help keep the cash flow going.

"A number of people came through and said 'Oh we're so glad to see you, we used to buy from Real Food," he said. "Although they didn't buy a lot last week, now that they know we're coming they want to come so I think it's just taking time."

Potential school market

Another potential market, Livingstone said, is in schools.

He said he is "cautiously optimistic" after meeting last week with the provincial departments of agriculture and education to see how to get local agricultural products on school lunch menus.

But, he said, "it's tough for the local small farms to compete with the Syscos of the world when the dollar is the all-important thing."

"I think the biggest driver for change is people themselves. When people vote with their dollar."