One man was arrested in the Pokesudie area of ​​New Brunswick following the discovery of the body of a man in a field.

The RCMP received a call at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday about two people who were fighting in a blueberry field along Highway 145 in Pokesudie, said spokesperson Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

"When the police arrived, they found a deceased person. Another person was placed under arrest. They continue to investigate," Rogers-Marsh said in an interview with Radio-Canada in French.

RCMP found the body of a man in a field in Pokesudie, N.B. (Francois Lejeune/ Radio-Canada)

The RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating.

Rogers-Marsh said she thinks police are still at the scene.

No charges have yet been laid against the man in custody.