A new pilot program is being launched next month to help New Brunswick businesses break into the export business.

Ignite Fredericton, an economic development agency, has announced six companies that will take part in Export Igniter: Red Rover Craft Cider, Marr's Sweet Syrup, Ginger Design, Unforgotten Metal Art, SimpTek Technologies, and Mayday Printing.

10-week program

The 10-week program will help the companies by consulting with experts on a market entry plan, pairing each company with students from UNB, and providing "mentors" from locally established exporting companies.

There are similar models in Ontario and B.C., said Adam Peabody, an investment specialist at Ignite Fredericton, but this is a first for Atlantic Canada.

"I'm sure we'll be doing some tweaks as we go along and identify the needs but I think everyone is excited about this," he said in an interview with Shift.

Focus on U.S.

Peabody said companies will be focussing on the United States as their export market, which already accounts for more than 90 per cent of New Brunswick's exports.

There is some uncertainty about how U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's economic policies will affect trade with Canada, but Peabody doesn't expect much to change.

"Certainly we recognize those as concerns but I will expect that the political rhetoric may not match the actual actions on the ground," he said.