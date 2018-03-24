Four youth were arrested after Fredericton police vehicles were spray painted early Saturday morning, according to police. (CBC)

Fredericton police responded to at least 30 calls Friday night and into Saturday morning, including an armed robbery on Prospect Street.

Police said a business was robbed just before 9 p.m. Friday by a male who fled in a dark-coloured sedan. Police would not say which business was robbed, or what weapon was used, but are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

That was the start of a busy night for Fredericton police.

At 11 p.m., they responded to a break and enter in progress at a vacant residence on the city's south side. Police said a lone male broke into a residence and fled the area before they arrived.

Shortly after midnight, police responded to a "serious assault" at a bar on the south side. A woman was taken to hospital with what police described as non life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing, but police said the assault is not believed to be random.

Police cars spray painted

At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, four youths were arrested while spray-painting Fredericton police vehicles that were parked at the station, according to police. Police believe the same youths had spray-painted and broken windows out of vehicles parked in the Frederick Square parking garage. Two of the youths will be appearing in court on a later date on multiple charges of mischief and property damage.

Fredericton Police Sgt. Shane Duffy said it was a busy night for officers, but not uncommon.

"We have spurts like that fairly commonly," he said.