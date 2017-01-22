Saint John firefighters are hoping for a well-deserved rest after battling four fires in less that 24 hours this weekend.

"Four back to back fires, three of them severe in nature, that's not your normal day," said Saint John Fire Department Platoon Chief Brian Wilson.

The Canadian Red Cross said it is providing assistance to at least 10 people displaced by the fires.

Saint John firefighters respond to a fire on River Avenue, which Platoon Chief Brian Wilson called the most severe of the four fires on the weekend. (Jason Creamer/Twitter/SJFF)

The most severe fire, Wilson said, happened at a one-and-a-half storey home on River Avenue on Sunday at around 1 a.m. Two adults and two children were asleep in the burning home when Saint John Police officers first arrived on scene.

"They beat on the doors and and awakened the folks and got them and their kids out of there and would be largely responsible for there not being a tragedy here," Wilson said.

Some family pets died in the fire, Wilson said. He said it's unlikely the home can be salvaged.

The first of the four fires happened Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at a two-storey home on Hillcrest Road. The fire was contained mostly to the basement but electricity had to be disconnected. Two adults and a three-year-old child have been displaced, the Red Cross said.

Saint John Police are credited with rescuing the four occupants at this River Avenue home, who were asleep when the fire began, according to the Fire Platoon Chief Brian Wilson. (Jason Creamer/Twitter/SJFF)

Saturday night, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Charlotte Street. Two people were forced out, including a woman treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

Not done yet

Not long after firefighters extinguished the early morning fire on River Avenue, they were called out again at around 7 a.m. to a fire on Exmouth Street.

The kitchen fire caused extensive damage to an upstairs apartment of a two-storey house. A man was sent to hospital for smoke inhalation, the Red Cross said.

A kitchen fire caused extensive damage to an upstairs apartment of a two-storey house on Exmouth Street Sunday morning. (Julia Wright/CBC)

The fires are all under investigation, Wilson said, but none have been deemed suspicious.

He's hoping things quiet down a little now.

"This is an unusually busy time for any fire department, anywhere in the country."